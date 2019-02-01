Real Products That Exist: A Cylindrical Doctor Who TARDIS French Press Coffee Maker

February 1, 2019

tardis-french-press-1.jpg

Making coffee: like crying in the shower wishing you didn't have to go to work, it's a morning ritual. Enter the $40 Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press available from ThinkGeek and Gamestop. It can press up to 34-ounces of go-go juice and looks like a cylindrical version of the Doctor's time-and-space traveling TARDIS. Don't drink coffee? No worries, just empty a couple cans of Red Bull in there and press some more taurine into them. "Why would I do that?" I don't know, why are you drinking Red Bull for breakfast in the first place? "The same reason you're drinking coffee." To poop before you leave the house so you don't have an accident in public?!

Keep going for a few more shots.

tardis-french-press-2.jpg

tardis-french-press-3.jpg

tardis-french-press-4.jpg

Thanks to Cyndi M, who informed me if she was rich enough she would take hot coffee showers in the morning. Heck yeah, and slam some creamer from a shampoo bottle?

I'll Have A Handful: Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies (That Can Allegedly Get You Drunk)

Previous Story

The Bubbly Blaster, A Heavy Duty Squirt Gun Attachment For Champagne Bottles

Next Story
  • Big Dog on Krampus

    power to the players!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: caffeine, coffee, doctor who, drinking things, i used to have a french press but the mesh got all jacked up and now it's been downgraded to a small pitcher for watering houseplants, morning rituals, needle to the vein, shows, tardis, things that look like other things, waking up
Previous Post
Next Post