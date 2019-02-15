Rare, Unopened Copy Of Super Mario Bros. Sells For Over $100,000 At Auction

This is a shot of the rare, sticker-sealed and pristine copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that just sold at a Heritage Auction for a record-breaking $100,150 (for reference, the previous record holder was a copy of the NES's ultra-rare Stadium Events sold at auction in 2017 for $42,077). Some more info about the copy's uniqueness while I kick myself in the nuts for not getting another paper route when I was a kid and hoarding copies of unopened Nintendo games:

Due to its popularity, Nintendo reprinted Super Mario Bros. from 1985 to 1994 numerous times, resulting in 11 different box variations (according to this visual guide, NOTE: scroll about two-thirds down the page). The first two variations are "sticker sealed" copies that were only available in the New York and L.A. test market launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1985 and 1986. Of all the sealed copies of Super Mario Bros., this is the only known "sticker sealed" copy and was certified by Wata Games with a Near Mint grade of 9.4 and a "Seal Rating" of A++.

"Not only are all of NES sticker sealed game' extremely rare, but by their nature of not being sealed in shrink wrap they usually exhibit significant wear after more than 30 years,"..."This game may be the condition census of all sticker sealed NES games known to exist."

How in the HELL did somebody keep a 30+ year old non-shrink wrapped video game in such pristine condition? I mean did they know it was going to be worth something one day, or did it just happen to find itself in a climate-controlled vault? I just bought the new Far Cry game on my lunch break and it already looks worse. Also, I am going to need one of you to help with the one co-op trophy in the game. Just remind me to mute my microphone when we're playing (I'm also a steamy phone sex operator and like to multi-task).

Thanks to Richard, for reminding me how exciting it felt handing over one of those little paper slips for a new Nintendo game to the attendant in the video game booth at Toys R Us after my parents paid for it at the checkout. Those were the days.