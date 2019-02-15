Prius Custom Modded For Max Fuel Efficiency Spotted On Highway

These are several shots taken by car passenger Scotty McKinney on northbound I-95 in Massachusetts of a Pennsylvania Prius that has been heavily modified for MAXIMUM FUEL EFFICIENCY. From the teensy sideview mirrors to the wheel covers to the side skirts and custom aerodynamic rear, this thing practically screams 70 MPG. Shhhhhhhh, can you hear it? "I think it said 'help me.'" Ahahahahahaha, it probably did.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees this person might as well go all the way and install foot pedals.