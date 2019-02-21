Post Releasing Limited Edition Chicken & Waffles And Maple Bacon Donut Cereals

February 21, 2019

chicken-and-waffles-bacon-donut-cereals.jpg

Because humanity is determined to reach its full potential or die from complications from diabetes trying, these are the limited edition Chicken & Waffles and Maple Bacon Donut breakfast cereals developed by Post and available at Walmart beginning March 7th (appropriately, National Cereal Day). Some more info while I swear to myself I'm going to start taking better care of myself and eating right (after Easter):

the Chicken and Waffles cereal will feature mini chicken drumsticks and tiny waffle shapes, while the Maple Bacon Donuts flavor will feature doughnut-shaped cereal sprinkled with individual "bacon" bits. Boxes will sell for $2.98 each, and once they're gone, they're gone for good.

So, what do you think? "I'd try them." Then it's a date -- Saturday morning cartoons at your place! "I never said that." I'll bring sleeping bags so we can stretch out on the living room floor. Is there anything else should I bring? "The wrong address." Your words hurt me.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who plans on stockpiling both cereals in the likely event of an upcoming apocalypse. Just don't forget the powdered milk.

  • Closet Nerd

    Was gonna get a cheesesteak for my birthday dinner, but now i might get some chicken & waffles.....
    I wonder what C3PO is having for his birthday dinner tonight?

  • ChungLingSoo

    I'm waiting for Biscuits 'N Gravy cereal.

  • Munihausen

    Cocoa Puffs, forever and always.

  • James Mcelroy

    Sweet, I'll put them next to my Urkel-Os!

  • Bling Nye
