Oh Wow: A 3-D Valentine's Day Zoetrope Made With Yarn

This is a video of the large zoetrope made for Valentine's Day (Happy Valentine's Day, I love you!) by filmmaker Sam Tilson and yarn artist London Kaye that features a volcano dripping hearts down to milk boxes, which in turn squirt hearts from their straws into the cups of coffee below. Cute! But enough about zoetropes -- where are you taking me tonight and how fancy should I dress? Are we going dancing afterwards? That was a trick question, I hate dancing and I'm definitely not dancing with a belly full of steak and lobster. "Settle for Burger King and a co-op Playstation game?" *blushing* It's like you can read my heart as easy as the wall of a bathroom stall.

Keep going for the whole video (which includes closeups of all the elements) while I put my PJ's on and wait for you to show up with the BK.

