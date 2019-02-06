Officially Licensed Toy Story Pizza Planet Sneakers

These are the officially licensed Pixar Toy Story Pizza Planet delivery sneakers available from Hot Topic. Like most things Disney and Pixar, I expected them to be at least $100, but they're actually on sale for $32 from $40. That is reasonable. My roommate? He's being completely unreasonable. "I just asked you to stop lighting loose fires in the apartment because you're cold." Hey -- you knew what you were signed up for when I forged your name on that lease. Also, as into these shoes as I am (and I am), I've only owned a pair of white shoes once, and then only for a day. "What happened to them?" Then they were brown and grey shoes.

