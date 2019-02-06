Official Elder Scrolls Cookbook Available For Pre-Order



This is the officially licensed Elder Scrolls Cookbook available for pre-order (shipping in March, currently $23 on Amazon, $35 on Bethesda's official site). The hardcover cookbook contains 192 pages with over 60 recipes from Skyrim, Morrowind, and across Tamriel. That's cool, but when I was wandering around Skyrim I didn't have time to cook, I just ate on the run, usually in the form of horker meat or raw beef. Although I did try to eat several giant's toes, but apparently they're for potion brewing only and not snacking on jerky-style. Ooooh -- and one time I did find a red apple at the very bottom of a falmer infested cave but come on, I don't know where that's been. Apples don't grow in caves, I know that.

Keep going for a look inside the book while I reminisce about all the crazy shit I ate playing Fallout games. I was a real foodie.

