Ninjas Are Everywhere: Man Performs Backflip To Handstand

February 26, 2019

This is a very short video of Russian "professional calisthenics athlete" Alexander Didenko performing a very impressive backflip to handstand (or, as I'm calling it, a half back handspring). I can already hear my wrists breaking. Now I'm not saying I could do that, because I know that I could't because my penis is so gigantic it completely throws off my center of gravity. "I don't think that's the reason." *shaking head sadly at penis* You've ruined me.

Keep going for the video, although the gif is really the whole thing, just with a crappier framerate.

Thanks to Jessie D, who agrees now he needs to transition that handstand into a front flip barrel roll.

