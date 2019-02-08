Neato: Freezing Rain Causes Formation Of 'Ghost Apples'

February 8, 2019

ghost-apples-1.jpg

These are several shots of some of the frozen 'ghost apples' formed on Andrew Sietsema's apple trees in western Michigan after a bout of freezing rain. How did they form? Let me copy/paste that for you while I try to make a ghost donut in the break room freezer, fail, then take it out on the refrigerator door:

Sietsema said the freezing rain coated rotting apples, creating a solid icy shell around them. When he pruned the trees, they would shake, causing many of the frozen apples to fall off, ice and all. However with a few of them, the mush slipped out of the bottom of the ice casing, leading to a "ghost apple."


Sietsema the temperature provided the perfect recipe: it was cold enough for the ice to remain, but warm enough for the apples to turn to complete mush, since apples have a lower freezing point than water.

Crazy. I tried to reach Johnny Appleseed for comment about the phenomenon, but I guess he was too busy playing cards with Paul Bunyan and Bigfoot to answer his phone. "Johnny Appleseed was a real person, you know." Hahahaha, what? *Googles* Well I'll be. "You'll be what?" Reprimanding you for being such a little smart-ass, this is my class. "But--" DETENTION.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

ghost-apples-2.jpg

ghost-apples-3.jpg

Thanks to Luc, who agrees there should be a ghost version of every food for people on diets.

