Nailed It: Woman's Moped Parkour Trick Goes Horribly Wrong

This is a short video of professional parkour athlete Aleksandra Shevchenko (Best Female at Red Bull Art Of Motion 2013 & 2017, 1st at FIG Parkour World Cup 2018) showing off her not so professional side with a wall to moped trick gone horribly wrong. The whole thing is great, although, just like finding a giant piece of solid chocolate at the bottom of a waffle cone, it's really the end that makes it such a special treat.

Keep going for the video, I didn't include a gif because I didn't want to ruin it for you.

