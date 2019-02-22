Nailed It: Woman's Moped Parkour Trick Goes Horribly Wrong

February 22, 2019

parkour-moped-trick.jpg

This is a short video of professional parkour athlete Aleksandra Shevchenko (Best Female at Red Bull Art Of Motion 2013 & 2017, 1st at FIG Parkour World Cup 2018) showing off her not so professional side with a wall to moped trick gone horribly wrong. The whole thing is great, although, just like finding a giant piece of solid chocolate at the bottom of a waffle cone, it's really the end that makes it such a special treat.

Keep going for the video, I didn't include a gif because I didn't want to ruin it for you.

Thanks to Allyson S, who knows what I like, and I like people completely screwing it up when they're going for glory.

Such Hoofwork: Goat Climbs Down A Palm Tree

Previous Story

Valuable Information: Man Demonstrates The Karate Chop-ability Of Various Pillow Inserts

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: better luck next time, i'm taking it that wasn't supposed to happen, moped, nailed it, oh riiiiiiiight the moped is still running, parkour, professionals, so that's what that looks like, video, vroom vroom kabloom, whee!, who put that wall there?!, woopsie, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post