Nailed It: Pair Of Frozen Sweatpants Throw In The Freezing Cold Stick A Perfect Landing

This is a video from Danika Brinda of Maple Grove, Minnesota of a pair of sweatpants being tossed in the -50°F cold and managing to land perfectly standing up in the snow. Impressive, but you do realize you probably just got Frosty arrested for indecent exposure, don't you? I mean who takes the pants off a snowman? "Who puts pants on a snowman?" I don't know, maybe somebody who chose to make their snowman anatomically correct, but also with TASTE AND DECENCY. "Is that a squash?" He's very popular with the snowladies, I'm just saying.

