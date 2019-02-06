Mr. Avatar Tattoo Guy: Still Going Strong

February 6, 2019

avatar-tattoo-guy.jpg

This is a video interview and update of the tattoo progress of 'Mr. Avatar' Raymond Knowles. In addition to his new neck tats, his tricked out Avatar truck also makes an appearance. Unfortunately for those of us who were curious, his quite probably blue and darker blue striped penis did not.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Michelle C, who agrees it's nice to see someone take their fandom to max levels.

  • Deksam

    Soooo thankful I am not related to this guy in anyway shape or form.

  • raistlen

    Sounds like a guy in incredible denial that me made giant mistake and then doubled down.

  • Deksam

    So true, yeah he does that, but for the multi millions he made from shifted relabeled plagiarism, I can't blame him...

    https://images-wixmp-ed30a8...

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's a good thing he chose a color that lasts for his tattoos...

  • Douchy McDouche

    You KNOW he jerked it to a freezeframe of Neytiri where you can kind of see her boob.

  • HECMAR JAYAM

    Wait...it isn't normal to do that?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Not normal is when your wife learns how to make a back up copy of your internet browser history before you can delete it, so she can see what you've writing about her. FML.

  • Munihausen

    Dare to dream

  • Wooder

    What's with the white spot on his chest?? Is this spot reserved for his Mom or cat?
    If you're doing full body tattoos then commit to it.

  • Draco Basileus

    There's 2-3 more sequels coming out. He's gotta save room for the extra characters.

  • Irina Abramovich

    First!

    Avatar tattoo guy is lookin’ great! Thanks for the update, GW.=)

