Mr. Avatar Tattoo Guy: Still Going Strong
This is a video interview and update of the tattoo progress of 'Mr. Avatar' Raymond Knowles. In addition to his new neck tats, his tricked out Avatar truck also makes an appearance. Unfortunately for those of us who were curious, his quite probably blue and darker blue striped penis did not.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Michelle C, who agrees it's nice to see someone take their fandom to max levels.
-
Deksam
-
raistlen
-
atheistgirl
-
Deksam
-
GeneralDisorder
-
Douchy McDouche
-
HECMAR JAYAM
-
Douchy McDouche
-
Munihausen
-
Wooder
-
Draco Basileus
-
Irina Abramovich