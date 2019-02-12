Marvel Creates Oldschool 90's Style Website For Captain Marvel

February 12, 2019

captain-marvel-website.jpg

This is the official movie website created by Marvel for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. For those of you who were alive and old enough to remember it, it's got that Yahoo GeoCities style flair that makes it look like it was designed by a 13-year old. Man, I still remember my first website: a sparkling glitter background, tons of spinning gifs and rainbow lettering -- my favorite song playing in MIDI form at the bottom. Those were the days. It was all about Beanie Babies and Troll Dolls too because that's what I was into at the time. "When was that?" 2015? Maybe 2016?

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees website design hit its peak in '98.

