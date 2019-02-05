Man Swimming Under The Crystal-Clear Frozen Surface Of A Lake

February 5, 2019

This is a video of freediver Petr Kapoun swimming under the frozen surface of Lake Milada in the Czech Republic. If I were him I probably would have panicked and drowned, except wait no I wouldn't have because I would never go ice swimming in the first place because I'm not a crazy person. I had to put on two coats and a scarf just to watch this video long enough to make a gif.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees somebody sould do a volcano next.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Wont see me again. Google+ is being removed, thanks.

  • Andyman7714

    Women know about shrinkage, right?

  • FearlessFarris

    Like a frightened turtle.

  • Wooder

    This guy couldn't find longer shorts for this occasion.

    His balls must be 2 ice balls after this. His dick fell off years ago.

  • Deksam

    I get brain freeze just thinking about this...

  • Mr. Roboto

    The fact that this video exists will give me anxiety for the rest of the day.

  • FearlessFarris

    I thought the ice skater at the end was going to saw a perfect circle through the ice and drop that dude through. That would have been sweet.

  • Bling Nye

    I too enjoy cartoons.

  • FearlessFarris

    In a cartoon, the skater would have cut a perfect circle, and then everything BUT the circle and the man in the center would have sunk into the lake.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's all fun and games until somebody drowns... Then it's a real party.

  • Rivika

  • The_Wretched

    Olde guy taunting death to know he's still alive. I can relate.

  • Bling Nye

    The rope was smart. Taunting is fine display if you know you'll win.

