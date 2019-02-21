Man Autotunes His Very Talkative Bengal Cat

This is a video of Joaquin Baldwin's Bengal cat Elton meowing after getting the autotune treatment. Why? That's the question that will haunt me for countless nights, and undoubtedly make its way to my Tuesday afternoon counseling sessions, where I'm fairly certain my therapist just listens to podcasts with his AirPods in and nods at me.

Autotuned the cat because he won't shut up in the mornings. I don't know how this helps but I did it anyway.

Yes, he's a Bengal, his name is Elton. I used an app called Voloco for iOS to make the autotune sounds. And no, he's not thirsty, he just happened to be by the faucet in part of the video because I was brushing my teeth. This is his "love me now" voice, he comes to bed in the morning to knead and purr and loudly meow to get some scritches.

At least he's meowing and not clawing. I used to have a cat that would wake me up in the morning by reaching up under the covers from the side of the bed and clawing whatever flesh he could stick his little needles into. Usually my feet. Plus if I tried closing the bedroom door he would just scratch at it or throw all his weight against it over and over. For as long as I knew him I don't think I ever slept in on a single weekend. I still miss him though. "Well that took a sad turn." The Rainbow Bridge is real, I know because I've seen it (my heart stopped during surgery once and God thought I was a pug).

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the internet will always provide, just not necessarily what you want or need.