Kid Uses Ring Doorbell To Call Dad At Work, Get Him To Explain How To Use The Television

This is a super sweet video of a very well behaved boy who uses his family's Ring doorbell to call his father at work and get him to explain how to turn to the Kids Channel (channel 25) on the television (his mom is across the street with neighbors, but said he could go home to watch television). Plus he blows a bunch of kisses into the camera. So, if you were looking for something really sweet, watch this. If you were looking for something sour, go buy some Warheads or Cry Babies and let the roof of your mouth know who's boss. Just really let it have it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees if only troubleshooting all tech problems over the phone were this easy, the world would be a much better place.