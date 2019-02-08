Kid Drops Sparkler Down Manhole, Blows Up Sidewalk

Note: Keep your volume in check, explosion and screaming.

This is some security cam footage from northern China of an unattended child running around with sparklers when he decides to drop one through one of the small holes in a manhole cover, causing a large explosion. Thankfully, the boy was smart enough to run away and nobody was injured, although I have no clue where the manhole cover or all those bricks landed. Local authorities are blaming a buildup of methane gas in the sewer system below for the explosion, although I'm blaming a kid dropping a sparkler down a manhole.

Keep going for the whole video, which includes another angle of the explosion, and the aftermath.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees accidental fireworks are some of the best fireworks.