KFC Testing Fried Chicken Sandwich With Special Cheetos Sauce And A Layer Of Cheetos

Because you can never have too much of a good thing, and Cheetos are a very good thing (my penis has been orange since college), KFC is testing a new Cheetos Sandwich at select locations in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. Some more info while I'm not really sure if I should drool or puke and probably wind up doing both:

"Made by coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos, the Cheetos Sandwich will give you a blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite."

Wow, a special Cheetos sauce AND a layer of crunchy Cheetos? DOUBLE WHAMMY. And you know how I feel about double whammies! The same way I feel about triple whammies.

"Depends on whether it's two chicks or two dudes?" I have never said that. "The more the merrier?" Ding ding ding! Remember: you can't spell sex party without party. Or ex-pastry (FULL DISCLOSURE: I used to be an éclair).

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who agrees the KFC Double Down sandwich was probably the beginning of the end of the world.