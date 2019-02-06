KFC Testing Fried Chicken Sandwich With Special Cheetos Sauce And A Layer Of Cheetos

February 6, 2019

Because you can never have too much of a good thing, and Cheetos are a very good thing (my penis has been orange since college), KFC is testing a new Cheetos Sandwich at select locations in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. Some more info while I'm not really sure if I should drool or puke and probably wind up doing both:

"Made by coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos, the Cheetos Sandwich will give you a blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite."

Wow, a special Cheetos sauce AND a layer of crunchy Cheetos? DOUBLE WHAMMY. And you know how I feel about double whammies! The same way I feel about triple whammies.
"Depends on whether it's two chicks or two dudes?" I have never said that. "The more the merrier?" Ding ding ding! Remember: you can't spell sex party without party. Or ex-pastry (FULL DISCLOSURE: I used to be an éclair).

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who agrees the KFC Double Down sandwich was probably the beginning of the end of the world.

  • Draco Basileus

    As much as I'd hate myself for eating one of these, I kind of want to try it.

  • Enkidu98

    Donald Trump be like.... 'Shut up and take my money!'

  • GeneralDisorder

    I personally don't care for Cheetos but cheeto sauce sounds pretty great.

  • Finally.

  • Closet Nerd

    Whos down for a road trip?!
    I'll bring the buddies

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I just pour the poweder pouch from a box of mac'n'cheeze over microwave chicken nuggets and slap it all in a hamburger bun. Same!

  • Irina Abramovich

    I would totally drool, GW........=)

    2nd!

    Sounds yummy... I want some in Minnesota!!

  • Ollie Williams

    Dried Cheetos? Aren't they already dry?

  • Geekologie

    i dont know what youre talking about and you cant prove it

  • Ollie Williams

    You sneaky son of a bitch.

  • Geekologie

    😏

