Jump Force's Anime Characters Punch Giant Craters In Wall Of Tokyo's Shinjuku Station

February 25, 2019

jump-force-craters-1.jpg

To advertise the release of cross-franchise anime fighting game Jump Force on the PS4 (also available on XBox One and PC), these are the giant craters left in a wall of Tokyo's Shinjuku Station by Dragon Ball's Goku (using his Kamehameha attack), Luffy from One Piece (using his Gum-Gum Red Hawk attack), and Naruto using his Rasengan attack. Pretty cool. Of course I'm not saying I could punch an even BIGGER crater, but I'm pretty sure the hole in my kitchen wall speaks for itself. "There's barely a dent, and I'm pretty sure it says your roommate ate all your Totino's Pizza Rolls." And they were the new cheeseburger flavored ones too, I didn't even get to try them!

Keep going for a closeup of each plus a video because Nicholas just couldn't live without one.

jump-force-craters-2.jpg

jump-force-craters-3.jpg

jump-force-craters-4.jpg

jump-force-craters-5.jpg

Thanks to Kira Kage, who agrees a wall crater is generally an indication of a missed punch, or that you're fighting a wall.

Cool Guy, Coming Through: Guy Tries To Drift Car Through Intersection, Smacks A Light Pole

Previous Story

Husqvarna Creates 'Timber' Dating App To Connect Tree Lovers With Trees From Around The World

Next Story
  • Nicholas Conrad

    What, no video?

  • Geekologie

    there i fixed it for you, complete with shoutout

  • Megatron Jenkins

    You, sir, are a gentleman!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Awww GW, I feel like you can fix anything! 🤗

  • Homestar

    Suck up.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    But I do a good jorb at it!

  • Closet Nerd

    Ball[s] to the wall

  • ChungLingSoo

    The wall I punched is on the other side of the station. Its the one with blood splatters on it and pieces of my finger bones on the ground.

Read More: advertising, anime, characters, cool, duking it out, fight! fight! fight!, fighting games, man i am so far behind on my video gaming it isn't even funny, marketing, neato, playstation, punching things, so how is jump force anyways?, so that's what that looks like
