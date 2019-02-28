Judge Fake People: A Hot Or Not Website For AI Generated Faces



Using the faces generated by an artificial intelligence program for the website Thispersondoesnotexist (previously posted here), Judge Fake People is a site that adds a hot or not feature to the fake faces so you can judge them all on attractiveness to your heart's content. You can also filter the faces by highest/lowest ratings, or most average. And isn't judging fake people one of the shared human experiences? Take my coworker Greg for example -- he acts like he's my friend but I know he's gone behind my back and tried to get me fired at least twice. "For valid reasons?" That depends -- is stealing a coworker's project and trying to pass it off as my own a valid reason?" "Yes." Then MAYBE.

Thanks to becca b, who made me briefly stop and consider maybe I'm the fake person before I laughed off the notion because I'm the realest person who's ever existed.