Japanese Snack Brand Creates Bags Of 'Drinkable Chips' Made For Eating With One Hand

February 8, 2019

drinkable-chips.jpg

Because why should anyone let a hand-holding relationship get in the way of a snack-attack, this is a shot of Japanese snack food manufacturer Koikeya's new One Hand Chips. It's a bag of smaller-sized chip fragments that only opens partially on one end and allows a person to "drink" the chips instead of having to reach in and grabbing them. Other, much less reputable news sources than Geekologie are writing headlines that the bags were designed to prevent people from smudging their phone screens with chip grease, but the company insists that's just an added benefit, they were actually designed to make eating the crumbs at the bottom of the bag easier. Here's another solution: crush a bag of regular chips with your fist before only opening half the top. Crazy, right? Of course we've actually already had drinkable chips with the same nutritional value and health benefits of regular chips for decades now, and it's called soda.

Thanks to Irina A, who agrees it's only a matter of time until the advent of huffable chips. Hmmm *mortar and pestling some Flamin' Hot Cheetos* "Don't do it, GW!" Ten bucks says I either breathe fire or die.

So, They've Come To This: Hermit Crab Using Scary Doll Head For A Shell

Previous Story

Kid Drops Sparkler Down Manhole, Blows Up Sidewalk

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    When I get small bags of chips I usually crush them and pour them into my face-hole.

  • Douchy McDouche

    So Japanese chip makers finally figured out a way to sell all those crushed chip leftovers they used to throw away. Clever girl.

  • The_Wretched

    Fox was covering this minor advancement in chip delivery to avoid covering Whitaker, fraudster and acting #1 Law Enforcement Person in the US, lie to congress.

  • nitwit

    He's owning those dem scum.

  • The_Wretched

    Hey, bugger off.

  • nitwit

    Go bugger your BF

  • The_Wretched

    :) do you have any idea where you are? I'd be happy to.

  • nitwit

    Yes I do and I don't appreciate your putting down our Acting AG ok

  • The_Wretched

    NO, not "ok"

    Our "Acting AG" is an embarrassment to the nation as was on full display for all day today during 7 hours of his stunningly bad answers and flip disregard for our government. He had little to no idea what the DOJ official policy positions are and gave inconsistent (i.e. some of them were lies) answers.

  • revjerp

    Nothing eschews innocence like being smug.

    And looking like sweaty Lex Luther.

    And being under investigation for fraud.

  • nitwit

    Sorry your 5 minutes are up

  • The_Wretched

    Your, and his, contempt for the rule of law is noted.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Aww, this is a cute story!=)

  • Draco Basileus

    I've been doing this for years.

    The drinking chips crumbs part...not holding hands part. : (

  • Geekologie

    one day

  • Lindsey

    Rake in each month Up to $5029 by working with TD Ameritrade Holding over internet. There are lots of advantages of working via internet from your home such as you can be your own boss. There is no one saying to you what to do,take your laptop with connection to the internet, take it to seaside beach or even a park or mountain, and carry out your tasks peacefully with nature, earning potential is unlimited all depending on you. You will be able to reach all yourgoals by working via internet ,that has limits while you work 9 to 5 in a office job. You would like to spend time every day with your family members ,or go out on a family vacation? On job you must seek out permission from your manager. Online earning, simply take your laptop with you on your family tour.You have the luxury to be financially FREE. Here's the ultimate way to start ===> http://shortaz.com/lrWrp

  • Wooder

    I could not get past what the guy is wearing!
    WTF...Is this a homeless vintage clothing line...I'll pass!

  • Ez

    One hand chips. Because you're holding hands with someone. Riiight.

  • Bling Nye

    For when you gotta rub one out, but can't put the chip bag down.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: different strokes for different folks, drinking things, eating things, hmm, iffy, keeping it real, packaging, problem solving, questionable, snack foods, solving problems, that is not a problem a realized i had, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post