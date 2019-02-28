Japanese Scientists Blow Up Lab While Creating The World's Strongest Indoor Magnetic Field

This is a very short video from the University of Tokyo of scientists briefly creating the world's strongest indoor magnetic field (1,200 Teslas), and blowing the door off their lab in the process. *shrug* It happens. You can't make an omelet without setting your house on fire, that's what I always say. Some more info while my mom insists I make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich instead:

the Japanese researchers dumped a massive amount of energy--3.2 megajoules--into the generator to cause a weak magnetic field produced by a small coil to rapidly compress at a speed of about 20,000 miles per hour. This involves feeding 4 million amps of current through the generator, which is several thousand times more than a lightning bolt. When this coil is compressed as small as it will go, it bounces back. This produces a powerful shockwave that destroyed the coil and much of the generator.

To protect themselves from the shockwave, the Japanese researchers built an iron cage for the generator. However they only built it to withstand about 700 Teslas, so the shockwave from the 1,200 Teslas ended up blowing out the door to the enclosure. "I didn't expect it to be so high," Shojiro Takeyama, a physicist at the University of Tokyo, told IEEE Spectrum. "Next time, I'll make [the enclosure] stronger."

When reached for comment about the incident, I could only hear Magneto breathing heavily on the other end of the line as I described it to him. "And how did that make you feel?" Like I should have been charging him $3.99/minute for my services.

Keep going for the video (although the gif is really it). And remember: there's always a very fine line between dying and gaining superpowers.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees are you really even experimenting if something doesn't catch fire or explode?