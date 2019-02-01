In Honor Of Valentine's Day, A London Zoo Is Allowing You To Name One Of Their Cockroaches After Your Ex For £1.50

In order to raise money for future zoo projects, the Hemsley Conservation Centre in southeast London is offering the opportunity for internet users (and in-person visitors) to name one of the specimens in their cockroach exhibit after your ex. And all for the low, low price of only £1.50 ($2), which includes a printable certificate of your pettiness. Some more info:

For those that don't quite require revenge, there's another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine's Day.

The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-"someone" on this special holiday of love. We are highlighting these creatures through our 'name a cockroach programme' (we think adopt is a little too strong, after all - you probably don't want to adopt your friend's ex) to raise money for our projects at the zoo. Please note that the cockroaches name will not appear on the certificate. We don't want to fuel a fire, so this is a keepsake for you or your friend, although should you wish - the certificate does come complete with a message box! Your cockroaches name will however, appear on our roach board at the cockroach enclosure at the HCC.

Hey, whatever raises money for a good cause. Still, no word how many of those roaches will be named after me, but *counting exes on fingers* I'm guessing eight. "Go ahead and make that nine." Honey! What did I do this time?! "Don't act like you didn't already name one after me just for fun." STAY OUT OF MY BROWSER HISTORY.

