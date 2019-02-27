Impressive: Skateboarder Switches Boards Five Times During Trick Run

February 27, 2019

This is a video of a skateboarder performing a trick run that involves five separate board changes. Not one, not two, not three, not four, not six, not sixty-nine, but FIVE. Man, I remember when I was a kid growing up in West Virginia I didn't have five skateboards, I only had the one, which I made out of a broken chair and my sister's roller skates. "What was your most difficult trick?" I'd say breaking my leg and having to walk to the hospital. The first half of the trick was surprisingly easy, but the second half -- I passed out twice and didn't think I was gonna make it. "Why didn't you just push yourself on the skateboard?" I was ten! "And?" Not very bright.

Keep going for the whole video, with two more boards.

Thanks again to Carmen, who agrees he should have also incorporated a couple electric scooters into the trick.

  • Corky McButterpants

    What's most impressive is how the 1st board is like...

    “Don't leave me master! Come back...”

  • Geekologie

    shit just got real

  • Closet Nerd

    Now I gotta go home to play some Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 on my hacked PS1 Classic....

  • Corky McButterpants

    Oh man! Now I'm filling up with Dreamcast nostalgia feels.

