Impressive: Skateboarder Switches Boards Five Times During Trick Run

This is a video of a skateboarder performing a trick run that involves five separate board changes. Not one, not two, not three, not four, not six, not sixty-nine, but FIVE. Man, I remember when I was a kid growing up in West Virginia I didn't have five skateboards, I only had the one, which I made out of a broken chair and my sister's roller skates. "What was your most difficult trick?" I'd say breaking my leg and having to walk to the hospital. The first half of the trick was surprisingly easy, but the second half -- I passed out twice and didn't think I was gonna make it. "Why didn't you just push yourself on the skateboard?" I was ten! "And?" Not very bright.

Keep going for the whole video, with two more boards.

Thanks again to Carmen, who agrees he should have also incorporated a couple electric scooters into the trick.