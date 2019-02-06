Impressive: Man Surfs Down Flooded Hillside

This is a video of a surfer catching a wave little flooding action in his backyard in Jindivick, Victoria, Australia. Some more info while I surf down the office stairs sitting in a copy paper box (technically sledding):

"A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm passed through with torrential rain, causing flooding on the property I live on. I grabbed my surfboard and snapped the fins off."

Wait -- snapped the surfboard fins off as in broke them off, or just removed them? I mean this is a video of an Australian man surfing the flooding in his backyard, so I 100% believe he would have just torn them off. No word how many pythons and crocodiles he wrestled later that day, but my guess is easily in the double digits.

Keep going for the video. Also, bonus points for starting on his belly then standing up.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the best surfing is web surfing, done casually on your phone while you're cuddled up next to someone special on the sofa under a blanket, maybe with some hot cocoa within reach. *daydreaming, knocks hot coffee onto pants* SONOFA.