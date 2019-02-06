Impressive: Man Surfs Down Flooded Hillside

February 6, 2019

australian-flood-surfing.jpg

This is a video of a surfer catching a wave little flooding action in his backyard in Jindivick, Victoria, Australia. Some more info while I surf down the office stairs sitting in a copy paper box (technically sledding):

"A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm passed through with torrential rain, causing flooding on the property I live on. I grabbed my surfboard and snapped the fins off."

Wait -- snapped the surfboard fins off as in broke them off, or just removed them? I mean this is a video of an Australian man surfing the flooding in his backyard, so I 100% believe he would have just torn them off. No word how many pythons and crocodiles he wrestled later that day, but my guess is easily in the double digits.

Keep going for the video. Also, bonus points for starting on his belly then standing up.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the best surfing is web surfing, done casually on your phone while you're cuddled up next to someone special on the sofa under a blanket, maybe with some hot cocoa within reach. *daydreaming, knocks hot coffee onto pants* SONOFA.

Official Elder Scrolls Cookbook Available For Pre-Order

Previous Story

Officially Licensed Toy Story Pizza Planet Sneakers

Next Story
  • Dao

    This is 30 mins from my house! I always love it when I see local Aussie content on GW 👌

  • Bubbubsky

    Wait, they have grass in Australia? I thought it was all orange rocks and sand.

  • Konstantin

    Nah, if it was all orange rocks and sand, it'd be way too easy to see all the deadly snakes and spiders before you step on them.

  • The_Wretched

    In the Uk, it's called Hill-Bogging and been done since about the time of Arthur.

  • The_Wretched

    More watery tart and less indistinct kids cartoon.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Plot twist: not water, spiders.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Didn't even need to read the description to know it's Australia. It's like an exotic version of Florida.

  • Closet Nerd

    That looks like FUN!!!!
    I'd hate to have to mow that yard though

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's what the sheep are for. Well, that's another thing the sheep are for.

  • FearlessFarris

    From the look of it, he hates mowing it too.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dare to dream, experimenting, extreme sports, flooding, living your best life, meanwhile in australia, rain, sure why not, surf's up, surfing, trying hard and believing in yourself, weather, you can do it!, you do you, you don't know till you try
Previous Post
Next Post