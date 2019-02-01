I'll Have A Handful: Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies (That Can Allegedly Get You Drunk)

February 1, 2019

cocktail-gummies-1.jpg

These are the Eat Your Drink alcoholic cocktail gummies created by Smith & Sinclair and available for purchase from The Fowndry. $20 gets you eight individually wrapped 7% ABV gummies in four different flavors: Berry Daiquiri with Mixed Pepper Sugar, Gin and Tonic with Lemon Sugar, Mocha Espresso Martini with Coffee Sugar, and Mandarin Aperol Spritz with Orange Sugar. Allegedly eating five will put the average adult over the legal limit to drive, which is why I just ate ten. "That looked a lot more like twenty to me." Hahahahaha, and that's not even counting the ones I took suppository style.

UPDATE: After doing a little more research (read: opening all the links I was sent), I see they actually come in a bunch of other flavors as well, check them all out at Smith & Sinclair's website HERE).

Keep going for a few more shots.

cocktail-gummies-2.jpg

cocktail-gummies-3.jpg

cocktail-gummies-4.jpg

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees Jell-O shot are already fancy enough.

  • The_Wretched

    I don't need a prosciutto flavored gummi. Yuck.

  • Wooder

    $20 for 8 candies! maybe 4 ounces of liquor in all of them. My dog would eat them for lunch!

    For $20 you can buy a lot more liquor unless your drinking 10yr old scotch.

  • James Mcelroy

    7% abv, way less than 4 oz, unless those are some HUGE gummies.

  • Wooder

    OMG then its less than an oz...so sad. I could give them to my kids to help them sleep.

  • K Diddie

    sometimes I wonder why I even bother....

