Husqvarna Creates 'Timber' Dating App To Connect Tree Lovers With Trees From Around The World

February 25, 2019

tree-dating.jpg

This is Husqvarna's Timber online dating app, "the first ever dating service matching tree lovers with beautiful trees around the globe." Basically you just like or dislike all the various trees you're shown until you get a match. Unfortunately, just like how I use every other dating app (and I use them all), I liked every single tree and still never got a match. "You're one of a kind, GW." I am, aren't I?! "Just not in a good way." Haha, no, I never thought that.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees paper bark maples and saucer magnolias are the real crème de la crème.

  • Bling Nye

    For when yew pine for that sweet ash.

  • captaindash

    If Tinder was about killing your match, then this would be a good parallel

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    What about the dendrophiliacs that just want to look at saplings? Are they the creepiest of the creeps?

  • captaindash

    Nothing wrong with releasing your sap while looking at saplings. Sapling is nothing but a number (of rings).

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    This app gave me wood

  • Bling Nye

    It's log, it's log,
    It's big, it's heavy, it's wood.
    It's log, it's log, it's better than bad, it's good.

    Everyone wants a log
    You're gonna love it, log
    Come on and get your log
    Everyone needs a log
    Log log log

  • Enkidu98

    More like an app for tree serial killers:

    https://www.husqvarna.com/u...

  • FearlessFarris

    I own a Husqvarna chainsaw. They make a really great product!

    I also own one of their snowblowers, which unfortunately has been getting a lot of use lately.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Hey sexy. Whatdayasay we make like a tree and branch out of here?

  • FearlessFarris

    Clothes dropping like leaves on a crisp autumn day.

