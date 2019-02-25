Husqvarna Creates 'Timber' Dating App To Connect Tree Lovers With Trees From Around The World

This is Husqvarna's Timber online dating app, "the first ever dating service matching tree lovers with beautiful trees around the globe." Basically you just like or dislike all the various trees you're shown until you get a match. Unfortunately, just like how I use every other dating app (and I use them all), I liked every single tree and still never got a match. "You're one of a kind, GW." I am, aren't I?! "Just not in a good way." Haha, no, I never thought that.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees paper bark maples and saucer magnolias are the real crème de la crème.