High Winds Push Ice Over Ice Boom Into Niagara River, Crashing Ashore

Note: Keep your volume in check, high winds.

This is a video from Fort Erie, Ontario, of a bunch of ice that was pushed over the Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom (a series of massive 30-foot floating steel pontoons designed to prevent ice from entering the Niagara River from Lake Erie) and crashing ashore over a brick wall at Mathers Arch near the Peace Bridge. As fun as it is to watch that ice come ashore, it's really the guy's reaction that makes it even better. Some highlights: "I got it!", "Whoooooo!", "Mary Ann -- move my car! Move my car!", "Holy shit I got it!", "Oh my God I can't believe I actually got it." "Whooooohoooo!", "That's it, gotta be here at the exact time, you have like thirty seconds to get it. How cool is that?" If I didn't know better I'd swear he just won the lotto. Also, is Mary Ann okay? Because a check-in at the end of the video would have been nice. I worry, I know how these three-hour tours can go.

Keep going for the whole video, most of the action is in the first half though.

