Hasbro Releases A Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Tranformers Toy

This is the $40 'Transformers Generations Collaborative: Ghostbusters Mash-Up, Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure' available for pre-order from Hasbro (shipping July 8th, 2019). Want a whole army of them? Too bad, the 7-inch toys are limited to only two per customer, presumably to prevent someone from buying them all then selling them on eBay at a steep markup. *puts roommate's credit card back in wallet* Some more info:

Transformers robots have always been More the Meets the Eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. It is a world of constant change, where things are not what they seem. It is the world of the Transformers...and the Ghostbusters...a world of heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons...and ghosts!

Discover how these worlds collide in this Transformers-Ghostbusters mash-up pack! The iconic Ecto-1 Cadillac from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie is now a Transformers robot -- a converting Paranormal Investigator, called Ectotron! This Ectotron figure comes with his own Proton Pack accessory and a Slimer accessory, and converts between Ecto-1 and robot modes in 22 steps.

Admittedly, in Ecto-1 form it actually looks pretty good. In Transformer form, well, it looks like those cereals at the grocery store that only come in plastic bags. "Generic." Exactly. Minus the Ecto Goggles and proton pack that could be anybody. Thankfully he's wearing an 'ECTOTRON' nametag to let everyone know who he is. 3/5 stars would still have a doctor remove from my anus.

