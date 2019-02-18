Happy Presidents' Day

February 18, 2019

Happy Presidents' Day! Who's your favorite? I think mine is either Bill Pullman in Independence Day or Tommy 'Tiny' Lister in The Fifth Element. I guess I'll have to watch both and decide. Have a great day, I'll be back tomorrow.

  • captaindash

    Nixon's head. Haroooooo! Agnew, go fetch me a Charleston Chew!

  • Steve Spivey

    It is the observation of Washington's birthday, there is no "presidents day."

  • Rick Thomas

    Trump 2020

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Robot Richard Nixon.

  • Deksam

    Love Trump's Love''

    Here comes the hate, in 3 2 1 ...

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I have hate, but not for Trump, not in particular. I hate all politicians. Weak, useless cockbreath assholes. Cockbreath, because all they do is pay lip service.

  • Closet Nerd

    Peter Sellers in Dr. Stangelove

    "....Now then, Dmitri, you know how we've always talked about the possibility of something going wrong with the bomb. The BOMB, Dmitri. The hydrogen bomb. Well now, what happened is, uh, one of our base commanders, he had a sort of - Well, he went a little funny in the head. You know. Just a little funny. And uh, he went and did a silly thing.

    Well, I'll tell you what he did. He ordered his planes...to attack your country.

    Well, let me finish, Dmitri. Let me finish, Dmitri. Well, listen, how do you think I feel about it? Can you imagine how I feel about it, Dmitri? Why do you think I'm calling you? Just to say hello?

    Of course I like to speak to you! Of course I like to say hello! Not now, but any time, Dmitri. I'm just calling up to tell you something terrible has happened."

  • Munihausen

    Merkin Muffley, ftw.

  • Irina Abramovich

    GW: My favorite is Zaphod Beeblebrox....

  • Eric Ord

    Soon to be Amy Klobuchar, AM I RIGHT???

  • Irina Abramovich

    You are right, Eric!

    PS: How's your life going?

  • Ollie Williams

    How dare you choose anyone over Terry Crews in Idiocracy.

  • Big Dog on Krampus
  • Doog

    Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho or President Camacho for short is easily my first pick!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Man, that's too real.

  • Geekologie

    i goofed

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    It's cool, scro'.

  • Megatron Jenkins
  • Doog

    Yes, yes you did. Luckily you recognized your goof and can use this as a learning experience to grow as a person and as a GW

