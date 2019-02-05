Happy Hour: Delivery Truck Spills 80,000 Beers In Street

February 5, 2019

beer-spill.jpg

This is a video of the aftermath of a delivery truck driver who spilled his entire load of 80,000 beers after losing control of his vehicle around a corner. I only wish I could have been there to swim in those cans like Scrooge McDuck.

Driver Somporn Primjarus, 58, was delivering the boxes to a warehouse when when he lost control on a corner and toppled over on January 11 in Phuket, southern Thailand. The cans of fresh Leo beer were sent sprawling onto the road - causing hundreds of locals to descend on the scene and loot the alcohol after the crash at sunrise. Four people were later arrested for theft.

Four people were arrested for theft? That's why you only take the scratch and dents. Like this can here, they can't sell this one so I'll just *opens beer, chugs* Mmmmmm. Oh and this one *drops can* this one is dented too.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees when it comes to spilled beers, there should be some sort of finders-keeps rule.

  • scott19

    I can't believe they'd arrest people for this. Thai beer is cheap enough anyhow that its PRACTICALLY free.

  • sizzlepants

    I assume they're the kind of people who would have filled the back of a truck for profit as opposed to the people getting a grocery bag full for a free good time later that night / weekend.

  • Bling Nye

    I like to think some entrepreneur took advantage of the free beer by bringing buckets and then selling the Phucket "Fuck It" Bucket Buck Kit, for $1.

  • Doog

    Drinking free beer in Phuket, Thailand sounds like a great idea.

  • Douchy McDouche

    4 people were arrested because they refused to chug.

  • Munihausen

    Leo beer, huh? Tiger beer isn't too bad, a pretty ok lager. Ever have Quilmes, from Argentina? Also not bad.

    I think strong condemnation of Sol is one of few things that would earn bipartisan support in today's Congress.

  • Tigerh8r

    Sol was big in the 80's, I didn't even know it was still around.

  • Rivika

  • Doog

    I haven't tried Sol, but I've seen it advertised like crazy. Not worth trying?

  • Munihausen

    People have different tastes, but I can't imagine that anywhere you might find Sol would not also provide Dos Equis or, even better, Pacifico which I think are generally better products.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Welcome back GW!

