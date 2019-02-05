Happy Hour: Delivery Truck Spills 80,000 Beers In Street

This is a video of the aftermath of a delivery truck driver who spilled his entire load of 80,000 beers after losing control of his vehicle around a corner. I only wish I could have been there to swim in those cans like Scrooge McDuck.

Driver Somporn Primjarus, 58, was delivering the boxes to a warehouse when when he lost control on a corner and toppled over on January 11 in Phuket, southern Thailand. The cans of fresh Leo beer were sent sprawling onto the road - causing hundreds of locals to descend on the scene and loot the alcohol after the crash at sunrise. Four people were later arrested for theft.

Four people were arrested for theft? That's why you only take the scratch and dents. Like this can here, they can't sell this one so I'll just *opens beer, chugs* Mmmmmm. Oh and this one *drops can* this one is dented too.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees when it comes to spilled beers, there should be some sort of finders-keeps rule.