Guy Plucks Each Individual Note On Guitar, Edits Them All Together To Perform Bohemian Rhapsody

February 12, 2019

This is '1% Guitar Skills, 9% Chopsticks Skills, 90% Editing Skills', a video created by musician Ralph Jay Triumfo in which he plucks each individual note on his guitar, then edits and layers them all to produce the entirety of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' That must have taken some serious time. And time, as I'm sure you're all aware, is our most precious commodity. That's why I live every moment like it might be my last. "So you're drinking." *shrug* I wanna make sure I'm nice and lubricated when the end comes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who asked me if projects that are labors of love are even labors at all. Of course they are, and usually the most arduous ones -- what's wrong with you?

Barrel Rips Itself Off .50 Caliber Magnum For Man Firing Handgun For First Time

Previous Story

Aliens On Earth: Video Of A Male Sea Dragon Carrying Eggs On Its Tail

Next Story
  • sizzlepants

    I found it so hard to watch I scrolled off rather quickly.

    Sounds a lot better than I expected. Was a bit robotic at the start but then it ends up sounding like the song is being played through an old video game console.

    Edit - I've never seen a better subscribe screen haha

  • GeneralDisorder

    It had a sort of midi flare to it. But oddly enough not midi.

  • Irina Abramovich

    2nd!!!!

    Keep up the not drinking, GW!!! Unless you’re drinking Car oil because you’ve turned into a robot, then keep at it and stay “lubricated” for sure.=)

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS How did GW get so good at math?!

  • Irina Abramovich

    GW is a genius!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: different strokes for different folks, editing, everybody needs a hobby, guitar, instruments, labors of love, music, one-man band, so that's what that looks and sounds like, songs, time consuming, video, we're getting the band back together, we're on a mission from god
Previous Post
Next Post