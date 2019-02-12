Guy Plucks Each Individual Note On Guitar, Edits Them All Together To Perform Bohemian Rhapsody

This is '1% Guitar Skills, 9% Chopsticks Skills, 90% Editing Skills', a video created by musician Ralph Jay Triumfo in which he plucks each individual note on his guitar, then edits and layers them all to produce the entirety of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' That must have taken some serious time. And time, as I'm sure you're all aware, is our most precious commodity. That's why I live every moment like it might be my last. "So you're drinking." *shrug* I wanna make sure I'm nice and lubricated when the end comes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who asked me if projects that are labors of love are even labors at all. Of course they are, and usually the most arduous ones -- what's wrong with you?