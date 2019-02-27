Guy Casually Crams Entire Slice Of Pizza In Mouth

Because dream and you can achieve, this is a short video of a guy channeling his inner Ninja Turtle (presumably Michelangelo) and eating an entire slice of pizza in one bite. Well, he doesn't actually eat the pizza in one bite, but he does manage to get the entire thing in his mouth. I've actually tried this several times myself, and every single time has ended with someone having to give me the Heimlich, and one time mouth-to-mouth. "You sure that wasn't just your dog trying to eat the pizza out of your mouth?" Please, I'd appreciate it if you stayed out of my distorted memories.

Keep going for the higher quality video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees that looked like a delicious slice too.