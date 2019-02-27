Guy Casually Crams Entire Slice Of Pizza In Mouth

February 27, 2019

Because dream and you can achieve, this is a short video of a guy channeling his inner Ninja Turtle (presumably Michelangelo) and eating an entire slice of pizza in one bite. Well, he doesn't actually eat the pizza in one bite, but he does manage to get the entire thing in his mouth. I've actually tried this several times myself, and every single time has ended with someone having to give me the Heimlich, and one time mouth-to-mouth. "You sure that wasn't just your dog trying to eat the pizza out of your mouth?" Please, I'd appreciate it if you stayed out of my distorted memories.

Keep going for the higher quality video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees that looked like a delicious slice too.

A Video Count Of Every 'Dude' Spoken In Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey

Previous Story

Impressive: Skateboarder Switches Boards Five Times During Trick Run

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    Is he open to dating men on weekends?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Chokes and dies off-camera.

  • Brooklyn11218

    What a waste of good pizza

  • Pfft....he's a lightweight. I can do it with a piece of Chicago-Style!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dare to dream, eating things, food, my god do i love that stuff, oh man i miss school pizza parties those were the best, pizza, pizza is life, pizza life, so jealous right now, so that's what that looks like, teenage mutant ninja turtles, trying hard and believing in yourself, video
Previous Post
Next Post