Guy Builds One-Man Roller Coaster (Complete With Barrel Roll) In Backyard

February 14, 2019

This is a video of crazy person Will Pemble's journey to build a one-man roller coaster in his backyard (which is actually his fifth homemade roller coaster because everybody needs an insane hobby). The first part of the video focuses on his initial build of the coaster, then the second half deals with the trials and tribulations of trying to add a barrel roll to the ride. After adding the barrel roll, Will has been the only person to ride it (and only once) and says that it's "borderline not safe", which, based on the video, I would argue is actually definitely not safe. Still, give me six beers and $5 and I'll ride it with my hands up the whole time.

Keep going for the whole video, and remember: you don't need crash test dummies if you have beer and idiot friends.

Thanks to Clark, who agrees you don't even have to tell anybody to hold your beer when you're confident enough to hold it yourself doing whatever it is you're about to die doing.

Goodnight, Sweet Prince: Mission Called On Mars Rover Opportunity After 8 Months Of Silence

Previous Story

Oh Wow: A 3-D Valentine's Day Zoetrope Made With Yarn

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    Have brain damage? Great, hop on! Want brain damage? Great, hop on!

  • Mi Will

    Aileron roll?

  • GeneralDisorder

    You'd need a lot of speed or perhaps motors on the coaster car to do a proper barrel roll.

    Of course most people (like this big dumb idiot right here typing this drivelling nonsense) don't know the difference. Thankfully wikipedia has some useful diagrams.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I'm guessing this is all just the conclusion to an extremely involved round of 'truth or dare'.

  • Bling Nye

    AKA, 'midlife crisis'.

  • Munihausen

    Very cool, unlike, probably, his insurance premiums.

  • Wooder

    While watching the gopro run down this I screamed and pee'ed.

    It honestly looks like fun.
    His friends really trust him...(no helmets...really)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: amusement park, backyard, dare to dream, death trap, everybody has to go somehow, having a great time, i'm not sure how i feel about roller coasters built by trial and error, rides, roller coaster, scary, terrifying, that's cool i'll just eat cotton candy and watch if you don't mind, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post