Guy Breaks VR Controller Accidentally Punching Wall

February 8, 2019

This is a video of what kids these days could only describe as a seriously lit party featuring a guy playing a virtual reality boxing game while a couple girls sing karaoke to NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' with the basement's party lights on in full effect. Eventually the dude punches the wall full-swing and breaks the VR controller (and maybe a knuckle). No word if he was actually fighting NSYNC in the game, but JC Chasez and Joey Fatone did have it coming.

Keep going for the full video. Also, I like how the girls start to pick up the song again right at the very end.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's amazing what some people forget as soon as they put those goggles on.

