Good To Know: Death Metal Attracts Sharks Because The Tones Mimic Those Of Struggling Fish

It only seems appropriate since sharks are harbingers of death and the most metal dwellers of the sea, but apparently the animals are actually attracted to death metal music because "the 'dense tones' of it mimic the 'low frequencies of struggling fish.'" Some more info while I find out what music detracts sharks and play that forever, especially in the bathtub:

Sharks 'hear' by picking up vibrations from receptors on their bodies, meaning they can be attracted to the low-frequency vibrations of heavy music, which apparently sounds like struggling fish.

Fascinating. Obviously, I plan to use sharks' attraction to death metal to create an army of the creatures and use them to raid Atlantis. "But I thought you were terrified of sharks." For untold riches I'm willing to risk it. And I'm putting you in charge of distracting Aquaman while it happens. "How?" Here, put this on. "A Little Mermaid costume?" Do whatever it takes.

