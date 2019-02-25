Children Only: Texas Mom Falls Through Indoor Jungle Gym

February 25, 2019

This is a short video from an indoor jungle gym in Texas of a mother who decided to ignore all the 'CHILDREN ONLY' signs and have a little fun herself. Unfortunately for her, she has the exact opposite of fun as she falls through all the netting like a sack of potatoes. "Yukon Golds?" Plain old russets. Thankfully, the child at the bottom is able to scramble out of the way before she hits him. Man, who would have ever thought all those signs and warnings were actually there for a reason and not just to prevent adults from having fun? "Says the man currently stuck in a McDonald's PlayPlace slide." Please help, I don't wanna have to get the fire department involved again.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees apparently the old 'light as a feather, stiff as a board' mantra doesn't always work.

  • captaindash

    You spelled Florida wrong.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    ...she's alive, right?

  • FearlessFarris

    She kind of screams for the first few impact, then goes quiet, then goes limp. I wish the video had kept rolling for a while, to see if she's OK. I hope she's OK...

  • KungFuTreachery

    She's fine. That was the silence of someone that knows youtube infamy is en route.

  • Ollie Williams

    Bet she's still going to file a lawsuit.

  • FearlessFarris

    Or her next-of-kin will, at least.

  • Wooder

    This is why they should put the trampoline at the bottom...this would really teach them a lesson while they are on the way up again.

  • Doog

    What the heck Giovanna. I believe you spammers are supposed to leave the same comment on multiple different articles not multiple times on the same article.

    God how are you so bad at this and yet still making nearly $6,000 - $8,000 each month online?

  • Doog

    I remember going to a place with a part like this and falling through it exactly like that, but for fun. Now a days I'd likely be in a coma after a fall like that.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This is like a reenactment of the rolling boulder scene from Indiana Jones.

  • Munihausen

    Prepare to meet Kali....in the ball pit.

