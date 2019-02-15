Fire In The Hole!: Destroying Disposable Lighters Into An Industrial Shredding Machine

February 15, 2019

This is a video from the PressTube Youtube channel of a bunch of disposable lighters (the video title says 500 but I didn't count nearly that many) getting tossed into an industrial shredding machine, which has a Zippo on each side to ignite the escaping butane as the lighters are crushed. Man, I only wish I could have been there to smell it. And, okay, maybe cook a couple hotdogs on a straightened coat hanger.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees clearly someone doesn't know how to use a lighter.

  • Closet Nerd

    Whats the worst that could happen?

  • GeneralDisorder

    The answer to that is pretty much always the same. The heat death of the universe...

