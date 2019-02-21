Explosives Expert Rates Movie Explosions For Plausibility, Scientific Accuracy

This is a longer form video (14 minutes, or about 42 times the average attention span) of Columbia University explosives engineer Rodger Cornell rating ten movie explosions for plausibility and scientific accuracy. Movies include Indiana Jones (the new one), Transformers, Django Unchained, X-Men, The Dark Knight, Desperado, and more. So how do they stack up? You'll just have to watch and find out. "You didn't watch it, did you?" Hey, I love explosions as much as the next guy with a bedside table full of fireworks, but my attention span is even below average. "And your intelligence?" Also below average. "Penis?" Off the charts above average. If my penis was graded on a curve, kids graduating college 100 years from now would receive straight A's. "That's not how grading on a curve works." Did I mention it can also bend the very fabric of space-time?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who agrees being an explosives expert sounds like an awesome gig until you blow yourself up, then it's only slightly less awesome.