Every Best Animated Feature Oscar Winner 2001 - 2019

February 5, 2019

best-animated-feature.jpg

Hey guys I've been puking for almost 24 hours straight and my brain is all cloudy but I think the worst is over so bear with me and I should be all good by tomorrow. This is a video of all the Best Animated Feature Oscar winners since the category was birthed in 2001. It also includes this year's nominees. Who's going to win? Probably not the flip book I just drew, but it should. *flipping* See? It's me flashing my boobs.

Keep going for the video while I try to keep some Pedialyte down.

Thanks to carey, who agrees they should just change the award to best Pixar movie.

  • Munihausen

    Long, hot shower. Just sit there for a while.

  • Closet Nerd

    GW- Get well.
    I was supposed to start working at my new job yesterday but had to call out sick for the same thing. Made it in today, so i can comment

  • Ollie Williams

    https://geekologie.com/2018...

    Same teaser image and everything. I guess we get one more?

  • Corky McButterpants

    What do you expect? It's just a repost from BurgerFiction - but this year with bonus puking. 😷🤮 😉

  • Ollie Williams

    In all honesty, I don't care much anyway about an awards show where the super rich jerk each other off for the amusement of people who watch terrible TV.

  • If they actually did that I'd be more likely to watch.

  • Rivika

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Spiderverse deserves it

  • Bling Nye
  • Irina Abramovich

    GW— Get well soon! I miss your sassy humor!

  • nik

    Get well soon, GW! We need your awesome-sauce!

