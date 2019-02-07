Driver Appears To Predict Future, Back Up To Avoid Accident That Happens Moments Later

February 7, 2019

This is some dashcam footage from a driver jamming out to Smash Mouth's 'All Star' when they decide to back up at a stop light, and moments later an accident takes place right where they'd been waiting. So can they predict the future? Probably not, as one Youtube commenter pointed out, it appears they actually reversed and put their blinker on because they realized they wanted to make a right turn (Smash Mouth makes you forget things). Talk about being in the wrong place at the right time. Same goes for how my girlfriend and I met. "Jail?" Broken elevator. And we're perfect for each other because now neither one of us can sleep with the bedroom door closed ever again.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees somebody better have hit up the closest gas station for some lotto tickets after this.

  • Deksam

    My mom did the same thing late one night in the early 80s, when an out of control truck flew right where she would have been if she had stopped at the stopping line and then the truck took out a light post as it settled upside down in the ditch.
    She said "Angels are working overtime for us that night."

  • Nicholas Conrad

    He *caused* the accident, then just ran the video backwards. Obvi.

  • roomanitarian

    Song pretty clearly says "I need to get myself away from this place" right before he backs up. Just sayin'...

  • Jenness

    Yep.

  • Juliana

  • Irina Abramovich

    “Jail.”.... Tee hee!

  • Gaol.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Is that in England?

  • Yes.
    https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/jail

    Middle English: based on Latin cavea (see cage). The word came into English in two forms, jaiole from Old French and gayole from Anglo-Norman French gaole (surviving in the spelling gaol), originally pronounced with a hard g, as in goat.
  • Irina Abramovich

    Thank you, atheistgirl.=)

  • Eric Ord

    Careful!

  • Irina Abramovich

    Or what? I’ll slide the car into a daycare?

  • Eric Ord

    A lot of people hate the English. Mel Gibson for example.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Douglas Adams was English and I like him!

