Driver Appears To Predict Future, Back Up To Avoid Accident That Happens Moments Later

This is some dashcam footage from a driver jamming out to Smash Mouth's 'All Star' when they decide to back up at a stop light, and moments later an accident takes place right where they'd been waiting. So can they predict the future? Probably not, as one Youtube commenter pointed out, it appears they actually reversed and put their blinker on because they realized they wanted to make a right turn (Smash Mouth makes you forget things). Talk about being in the wrong place at the right time. Same goes for how my girlfriend and I met. "Jail?" Broken elevator. And we're perfect for each other because now neither one of us can sleep with the bedroom door closed ever again.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees somebody better have hit up the closest gas station for some lotto tickets after this.