Dog Casually Cruises Down 27 Steps On Skateboard

This is a video of skateboarder Murdythedawg (who I've actually been following on Instagram for many years now) attacking the 27 steps in front of the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles. He does a fantastic job too -- such poise and grace. And if you're concerned Murdy doesn't like skateboarding, you can watch any of the other hundreds of videos of him skating on Instagram and realize not only does he enjoy it (he initiates his tricks himself), but he's better than I'll ever be. Damn, outskated by a dog! *tries to break board over knee, bone rips through skin in a geyser of blood* Oh boy. Hey can I borrow your medical insurance for a little?

Keep going for the whole video, which features Murdy giving a paw-bump at the end of his trick like he always does.

