Dinner With A View: Woman Eats Pizza Slice While Parachuting

Note: Keep your volume down/off, wind.

Because you never know when hunger is going to strike, this is a video of a woman snacking on a piece of pizza while parachuting (she also produces an unopened beer). My palms were sweating I was so worried she was going to drop it. You think if she had dropped it she would have cut her parachute to dive and catch it? Because I would have. I'm also a terrible decision maker and have the eight missing lives to prove it. "You're a cat, GW?" Pet me and find out. *Immediately shreds hand* "You are!" I am!

Keep going for the whole video, but remember what I said about the volume (In case you were wondering, she says "Hell yeah" and "Should've brought chicken fingers.")

