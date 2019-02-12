Dinner With A View: Woman Eats Pizza Slice While Parachuting

February 12, 2019

Note: Keep your volume down/off, wind.

Because you never know when hunger is going to strike, this is a video of a woman snacking on a piece of pizza while parachuting (she also produces an unopened beer). My palms were sweating I was so worried she was going to drop it. You think if she had dropped it she would have cut her parachute to dive and catch it? Because I would have. I'm also a terrible decision maker and have the eight missing lives to prove it. "You're a cat, GW?" Pet me and find out. *Immediately shreds hand* "You are!" I am!

Keep going for the whole video, but remember what I said about the volume (In case you were wondering, she says "Hell yeah" and "Should've brought chicken fingers.")

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees you haven't lived until you've eaten an entire box of thawed Pillsbury Toaster Pastries while parachuting at sunrise.

  • Glitchy bob

    CHOKES AND DIES..............

  • scott19

    She's holding a smartphone? Just holding it? If this is real, theres a big chance Chicken Little down below gets wacked from 10,000 feet by falling pizza and an iPhone 6

  • nik

    Looks fake. I am not gonna say that the shadows are all wrong but give me a bluescreen and a ventilator and I will eat pizza skydiving right into your netherregions.

  • Eric Ord

    1) Don't threaten me with a good time!
    2) I can tell it's fake from some of the pixels and having seen enough shops in my time.

  • Ken

    Ok, that's pretty cool. now do it before your chute opens

  • Ollie Williams

    She has batshit crazy eyes.

  • The_Wretched

    You know she'd be up for the out of plane mile high club.

  • l'enfant sauvage

    Yup, dem eyes

  • The_Wretched

    republican eyes

  • Eric Ord

    She's pretty cute, huh?

