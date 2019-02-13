Coooool: A Life-Size Crocheted Skeleton With Removable Organs

February 13, 2019

crochet-skeleton-1.jpg

This is the life-size anatomically correct skeleton with removable organs crocheted by Canadian artist Shanell Papp. Pretty cool, right? I mean you know how I feel about bones. "You love watching the flesh drip off the ones of your enemies after your dragon torches them." That is a fact. *petting dragon's head* Who's a good girl? You're a good girl! *tosses femur for a treat* "Man -- I wanna live in your world, GW." It's awesome, there aren't any taxes and I only eat junk food.

Keep going for a bony handful more shots.

crochet-skeleton-2.jpg

crochet-skeleton-3.jpg

crochet-skeleton-4.jpg

crochet-skeleton-5.jpg

crochet-skeleton-6.jpg

crochet-skeleton-7.jpg

Thanks to Gavin H M, who agrees more grandmas should offer making these for their grandchildren instead of scarves or blankets.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Thanks Rule 34. I needed this.

  • Closet Nerd

    My wife has been crocheting for a few weeks now.... time to step up her game

  • The_Wretched

    I'm reading a webserial fantasy story where one of the races is animate cloth like this. They magically "flesh up" when assembled. Stitch people. It's titled "The Wandering Inn"

