Coooool: A Life-Size Crocheted Skeleton With Removable Organs

This is the life-size anatomically correct skeleton with removable organs crocheted by Canadian artist Shanell Papp. Pretty cool, right? I mean you know how I feel about bones. "You love watching the flesh drip off the ones of your enemies after your dragon torches them." That is a fact. *petting dragon's head* Who's a good girl? You're a good girl! *tosses femur for a treat* "Man -- I wanna live in your world, GW." It's awesome, there aren't any taxes and I only eat junk food.

Keep going for a bony handful more shots.

Thanks to Gavin H M, who agrees more grandmas should offer making these for their grandchildren instead of scarves or blankets.