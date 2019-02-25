Cool Guy, Coming Through: Guy Tries To Drift Car Through Intersection, Smacks A Light Pole

This is a short video from Airport Boulevard in Pensacola, Florida of clearly not a stunt driver from the Fast & Furious franchise attempting to drift his vehicle through an intersection after a cars and coffee meet and proceeding to crash right into a light pole. Thankfully he didn't hit anybody else's car or I'd be pissed. Actually, no -- I am still pissed that he even could have. As I'm sure you're all aware, I'm all about making poor decisions, but ONLY if you're the only person who can suffer from them. Now, who wants to help roll me in bubble wrap and give me a push me down the stairs? I'll also require a spotter in the lobby to make sure the coast is clear. "You really do care." Of course I do.

Jk jk, I want you to aim me right at Greg when he's returning from lunch.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alex H, who agrees this guy is probably better off keeping his drifting to an empty parking lot.