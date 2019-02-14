Coming In Hot: Cruise Ship Crashes Into Two Mooring Platforms And Sinks Them While Trying To Dock

February 14, 2019

Note: Keep your volume in check, wind.

This is a video of the Norwegian Epic cruise ship coming into dock in San Juan, Puerto Rico following some engine trouble at sea, and crashing into two mooring platforms in the process, sinking both. No word if the engine trouble or Captain Rumbeard was to blame, but I feel like I could have easily done just as good a job if not better provided causing as much damage and destruction was the goal.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the captain should have tried drifting the boat into port.

