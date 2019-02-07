Colin Furze Mods His Home Staircase With A Treadmill

Because apparently some people's New Year's Resolutions actually last past the second weekend in January, this is a video of inventor Colin Furze installing and testing a treadmill that sits atop the staircase in his home. It looks hard enough even without the motor running. Obviously, these are not the stairs you want to take if you're carrying scissors. Or food or drink. Or a baby. Or anything really except a few extra pounds around the middle, and I'd still try to ACME rocket skate my way to the top.

Keep going for the video while I catch my breath from just watching.

Thanks again to hairless, for the first video tip of the day that only made me mildly sick watching it.