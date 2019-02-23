Clever: Guy Hides Safe Behind Wall Outlet That Requires Sticking Key In Plug To Open

February 23, 2019

Because who in their right mind would stick a piece of metal in an electrical socket *unconsciously rubs lighting bolt scar running up forearm* this is a video demonstration of the hidden wall safe that requires a user to stick a key in one of the type J outlet holes in order to unlock it. Just don't get too drunk and forget which outlet in your home is the hidden safe, or you might have to spend the rest of your life with electricity based superpowers. And who wants those? *chargers electric car in an instant, solves world energy crisis* Just kidding, I really only use them to electrify the urinal when a friend is peeing.

Thanks to Alexander S, who agrees the next time you're looting an enemy's home, don't forget to tear out all the walls with a pickaxe looking for hidden safes.

  • Pete James Dobson

    Clever it may be. But it doesn't look like the actual 'safe' part behind the wall in encased in metal or whatever. So if one were to be located, just slash through he drywall?

  • Guy Pineapple

    Wait. GW. Did you just post on a Saturday? Are you okay buddy?

  • Douchy McDouche

    You know he's not going to be stashing money and family jewels in that safe.

  • sizzlepants

    Right. No non-Marley loving bro wears a bracelet like that. He's 100% going to stick that in the wrong hole when he tries to get at his stash at some point.

    Really though, there is no way this idea did not come about between bong rips.

  • Matthew Pringle

    So... WHY tell everyone?

  • Deksam

    It might be a good safe, as everyone knows it is not safe to put keys into a plug socket, so testing someones house for one, would be 9999 out of 10000 times, a shocking experience.

  • Masako

  • GeneralDisorder

    If those plugs don't actually work I give this a 0 out of 10. It wouldn't be too difficult to enable this oddly sized faceplate (I'm guessing, maybe it's common for whatever fetid hell uses those weird plugs).

    I guess you could plug things in that aren't normally on but then... it's just not as convincing as a faceplate.

  • FAS

    European...

