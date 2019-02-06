Classic: The Ol' Russian Style Magic Carpet Ride

February 6, 2019

Because apparently one of the last things Russians care about are their own lives, this is a video of a couple guys in their finest summerwear riding a carpet being towed behind a car through the city center of Nizhniy Novgorod in the middle of winter. Now of all the ridiculously dumb, dangerous things I've seen people on the internet do in my life, I have to admit this is not one of them I really can't wait to try this some time.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Davie, who agrees for being a magic carpet that rug didn't look like it was getting much air.

  • Douchy McDouche

    All aboard magic carpet! Next stop - gulag!

  • Deksam

    I think I feel like listening to Steppenwolf right about now.

  • Irina Abramovich

    first!

    MY KITTEN, CALVIN, LIKES TO EAT YOGURT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Eric Ord

    I don't know how I feel about you getting all these FIRSTS...

  • Irina Abramovich

    Eric Ord: I would see a therapist if I were you to work out your feelings.=)

  • Eric Ord

    Really? Of all the shit I've said on the Geekologie message boards recently you think I need to see a therapist to work out my feelings about you getting FIRSTS?

  • Irina Abramovich

    Well, it’s up to you!

