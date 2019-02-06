Classic: The Ol' Russian Style Magic Carpet Ride

Because apparently one of the last things Russians care about are their own lives, this is a video of a couple guys in their finest summerwear riding a carpet being towed behind a car through the city center of Nizhniy Novgorod in the middle of winter. Now of all the ridiculously dumb, dangerous things I've seen people on the internet do in my life, I have to admit this is not one of them I really can't wait to try this some time.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Davie, who agrees for being a magic carpet that rug didn't look like it was getting much air.