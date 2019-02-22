Cat Helps Open Door For Woman Stuck Outside House

This is a video of Gabby Tropea trying to convince her cat Boko to remove the security stick holding the sliding glass door closed after her sister accidentally locked her out. Haha, "accidentally." If there's one thing I've learned about sisters it's that they never accidentally lock you out of the house, they do it on purpose because of something you did months ago that pissed them off. Anyway, Boko is more than happy to help Gabby back inside the house, which is why I've called you here so we can to convince my mortal enemy's cat to let us into his house so we can loot all his exotic treasures. Ooooooh, and I couldn't help but notice you brought snacks. "Those are cat treats, I thought they might help." Right, right, of course *spitting up into sleeve* smart thinking.

Keep going for the video.

My sister accidentally locked me out of the house so I went to check if the back door was unlocked and this happened pic.twitter.com/2zkjeyFJk5 — Gabby Tropea (@gabbytropea) February 18, 2019

